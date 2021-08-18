After two seasons of plagued injuries and COVID complications, the Banks County Leopards are back, and they are stronger, faster, and eager to make some noise in Region AA.
The Leopards have been working hard all summer, and with many new faces, the team is eager to show what they can do when they hit the field this fall.
Banks County football has been under the leadership of Coach Jay Reid for four seasons, and each season the program has seen steady improvement.
The Leopards saw a trip to the playoffs during the 2020 season and hope to see a return this season. The program will also start the season with solid and experienced coaching staff.
Head Assistant Coach Vince Lehotsky brings over 25 years of coaching experience. Lehotsky will serve as Offensive Coordinator and Running Back coach.
Cayman Brooks is the Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Back Coach. Brooks has over 15 years of coaching to add to the program.
Also coaching is James Dye (offensive line), Rick Tatum (defensive line), David Siegler (linebackers) and Shobby Pitman (offensive line).
With over 50 players on the roster this season, Reid believes his players have not only improved extensively but have bought into the program.
“With COVID, we never had the opportunity or time to build a consistent foundation for our program, but this summer, we did that," he said. "As a result, our players are stronger, bigger, and faster and have developed incredible team chemistry. It has made things smoother, and our boys are seeing the benefits from that."
Last season, the team graduated several key players, such as Jace Bennett, Carter Stroud, Jonathon Moon and Josh Stapleton (Truett McConnell Wrestling). However, several other players, such as Jordan Johnson, Roman Haynes, Issiah Storm, Bowen Roberts, Cade Herrin and Lukas Marlow, will fill those gaps.
Seniors include Bryson Cheek (TE/LB), Lane Hopper (WR/DB), Jacob Burgess (K), Gavin Arrowood (OL/DL), Bowen Roberts (QB/LB), Lukas Marlow (WR, LB), Andrew Shockley (WR/DB), Jasper Miller (FB/LB), Roman Haynes (RB/DB), Talmadge Wilkinson (OL/DL), Gavin Arrowood (OL/DL), Jordan Johnson (OL/DL), Cade Herrin (RB/DB) and Issiah Storm (OL/DL).
This strong core of players will play a significant role this season in terms of leadership and experience, stated Reid. He also added that “it was a phenomenal summer for those boys. They wanted to be there, and it showed."
Newcomers include Layne Hopper, Andrew Shockley, Ashton Camp and Jonathon Burkett, to name a few.
“They bought into the program and just understood what we were trying to do,” said Reid.
Reid describes this year’s team as being consistent and also much stronger and bigger than past seasons.
“We have adopted the team philosophy of Family, Trust, Chop," the coach said. "Family means forget about me. I love you. Trust means that we have learned to trust each other, trust the process and do your job, and Chop means to keep chopping wood. Every tree needs chopping, which basically means keep going after every play."
The team has an extremely tough season, as they face powerhouses like Commerce and Rabun. However, Reid states that they have worked on reducing turnovers and mistakes, and it will be critical that his team eliminate those during games.
He also adds that he believes that this years’ team will not only be contenders, but they will also be the team that people will want to watch.
“We have a great shot of making it to the playoffs, our whole region does, and we have a lot of football to play before that happens," Reid said. "But, I am confident that this team can do what they need to do to get there."
The team will play at Stephens on Friday, August 13.
SCHEDULE
•AUG. 13 – @ Stephens County (Scrimmage)
•AUG. 20 – @ Commerce
•AUG.27 – Franklin County
•SEPT. 3 – @ East Jackson
•SEPT. 10 – Lumpkin County
•SEPT. 17 – Fannin County
•SEPT. 24 – @ Haralson County
•OCT. 1 – BYE
•OCT. 8 – @ Union County*
•OCT. 15 – Rabun County*
•OCT. 22 – @ Riverside*
•OCT. 29 – BYE
•NOV. 5 – Elbert County*
*Region 8-AA Game
