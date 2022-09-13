The Banks County High School Leopard Football team won its third game of the season against the Franklin County Lions on Friday 43-6, bringing the team to 3-0, a record that the Leopards haven’t seen in over 20 years.

The Leopards traveled to Carnesville on Friday night, preparing for their brawl in the Lion's den as their supporters came to fill the small visitors’ stands, covering Franklin County soil in blue, black, and white. And though the crowd was small, their roar was loud as their team came rushing through the banner, ready to begin another round of touchdowns and takedowns.

