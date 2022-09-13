The Banks County High School Leopard Football team won its third game of the season against the Franklin County Lions on Friday 43-6, bringing the team to 3-0, a record that the Leopards haven’t seen in over 20 years.
The Leopards traveled to Carnesville on Friday night, preparing for their brawl in the Lion's den as their supporters came to fill the small visitors’ stands, covering Franklin County soil in blue, black, and white. And though the crowd was small, their roar was loud as their team came rushing through the banner, ready to begin another round of touchdowns and takedowns.
The game began with the Leopards on the defensive, with Cam Cooper leading the drive and quickly pushing the Lions to a fourth down.
Andrew Shockley and Aaron Scott carried the ball for most of the ensuing offensive plays that followed, leading Scott to make the first touchdown of the night, bringing the Leopards to 6-0 in the first three minutes of the game. Iram Lopez followed with a successful PAT, giving Banks County a seven-point lead in the first quarter.
With the ball once again turned over to Franklin County, Robert Walker, Levi Johnson, and Cooper led on defense with big stops, preventing the Lions from closing the gap on the scoreboard.
It was time for Shockley and Scott to run on the field again as they carried the ball in a joint effort towards the goal line. Shockley made a second touchdown for the Leopards, and Lopez came through with another PAT before the end of the first quarter, giving the Leopards 14-0.
Scott also displayed his defensive skills following the final touchdown of the first quarter, along with Zack Dickey, Colin Caudell, Johnathan Burkett, Bray Williams, and Cooper. While the Lions managed to get three points on the board with a field goal, the Leopards planned to lead by a bigger margin in the following quarters.
The second quarter was defined by many exciting offensive plays by the Leopards, with Scott, Shockley, and Cooper leading the offense. Andrew Shockley manages to get six more points on the board for the Leopards, and Lopez kicks another PAT into the goal, giving the Leopards a new lead of 21-3.
For the second quarter, Aucy Jacobs, Scott, Cooper, Caudell, Walker, and Williams led the defensive push to leave Franklin County pointless in the second quarter. Williams gave the crowd the most exciting play of the quarter with the recovery of a fumbled ball, leading to Shockley scoring a second touchdown, followed by Scott’s successful two-point conversion. The Leopards had garnered an already enormous 26 point lead on the Lions before the first half ended.
The third quarter saw two more touchdowns by Leopards players Shockley and Scott, with two more PATs by Lopez. Caudell and Cooper also helped their fellow Leopards with two great offensive drives that almost sent them through the goal line.
The score was then 43-3, with a whopping 40 point lead on the Lions. The defensive line made sure that Franklin County wouldn’t get any more points on the board in the third quarter with big stops by Davian Knox, Scott, Jacobs, Caudell, Walker, Johnson, and Williams.
Knox was the ball carrier for the Leopards for the remainder of the night, and though the Leopards didn’t put any more touchdowns on the board, Knox gave the Lions’ defense a run for their money.
Brodie Stafford, Kaz Oliver, Jacobs, and Caudell led the defensive line in the fourth quarter, and Will Armour gained an interception before the game ended, sending the Banks County crowd into a roar of cheer.
The Leopards ended the night with a 37 point lead, reaching a 3-0 record for the first time since 1997, according to Coach Jay Reid.
And as the Leopards ended their 48 minute push to victory, they removed their helmets and raised them in the air around the coach, who chanted along with them the motto that accompanies their Family, Trust, Chop philosophy: the coach’s job is the love the players, and the players’ job is to love one another. Reid and the other coaches hope that it is this fraternal bond that pushes them to give it their all.
The Leopards football team will be traveling to Monroe on Friday, Sept. 16, to face the George Walton Academy Bulldogs, so bring your friends, family, and game faces to watch the Leopards go for 4-0.
