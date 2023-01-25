Olivia Nelson Ododa

Former Winder-Barrow girls basketball star Olivia Nelson-Ododa was recently traded to the Connecticut Sun from the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Olivia is a promising young player that gives us depth and much needed length in the post,” said Connecticut Sun general manager Darius Taylor. “Olivia’s potential to grow as both a player and a person in our organization is limitless. We look forward to her coming back to Connecticut and joining the team.”

