Former Winder-Barrow girls basketball star Olivia Nelson-Ododa was recently traded to the Connecticut Sun from the Los Angeles Sparks.
“Olivia is a promising young player that gives us depth and much needed length in the post,” said Connecticut Sun general manager Darius Taylor. “Olivia’s potential to grow as both a player and a person in our organization is limitless. We look forward to her coming back to Connecticut and joining the team.”
Forward Jasmine Walker and and the rights to guard Kianna Smith were also a part of the package. The Sparks received guard Jasmine Thomas and the Sun’s No. 10 pick.
Nelson-Ododa now returns to a familiar place, as she played her college ball at the University of Connecticut. She led the Huskies to three Final Fours (2019, 2021-22) and a National Championship appearance in her tenure.
She earned a number of accolades as a member of the Huskies. She was named:
2021 BIG EAST Co-Defensive Player of the Year
2022 All-BIG EAST First Team
2021 All-BIG EAST Second Team
2021 BIG EAST All-Tournament Team
2020 American Athletic Conference Second Team.
She also is sixth all-time in blocks at UConn.
Nelson-Ododa was previously drafted by the Sparks with the 19th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. As a rookie, she averaged 4.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.8 blocks and 14.5 minutes in 30 appearances. She started six games.
At Winder-Barrow, she started her stardom early. She was named Player of the Year by local newspapers as a sophomore, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds and leading the Lady Bulldoggs to the 6A State Championship.
She continued her dominance in her junior campaign with averages of 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks before going down with a season-ending knee injury. She returned as a senior and put up 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks per game, earning her Miss. Georgia Basketball and McDonald’s All-American honors.
Nelson-Ododa will get her first opportunity with her new team Friday, May 19 when the Sun tip off the 2023 season against the Fever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.