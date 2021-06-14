Softball coaches Kim Carithers and Dylan Charles hosted a softball camp this past week. The camp had 24 participants ranging in ages six to 11.
Coach Carithers stated that the camp primarily focused on new softball players and those who had played before but used the concept of creating a solid foundation for the participants. She stated that campers learned the importance of fundamentals and gained confidence in their skill set, knowledge, and ability while having fun learning the game.
Carithers has been involved with many aspects within Banks County. She is a former Leopard, graduate, and standout athlete and a former BCHS basketball and softball coach. She is currently a pitching and hitting instructor, chaplain, and Northeast Georgia FCA ambassador.
Carithers stated that softball is where all young girls can connect with positive role models and form connections with other young girls.
“There are so many young girls in Banks County looking to connect somewhere; they’re looking for positive influence and role models," she said. "The softball field truly is a place for the best and even the average athletes to belong and receive great leadership from coaches and older players. I hope this camp showed its participants just that and sparked an interest and desire for them to want to be a part of Banks County softball."
She credits the success of the camp to the participants, the parents, volunteering of current softball players, support of BCRD and Banks County schools.
Anyone interested in private instruction can reach her at 706-340-4369.
