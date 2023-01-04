Georgia (14-0) has had its fair share of scares in 2022, but none were bigger than its semifinal matchup with Ohio State (11-2).
The Bulldogs trailed nearly the entire game before securing the 42-41 lead on the penultimate drive of the game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs 72 yards on five plays in just under two minutes to tie things up before kicker Jack Podlesny nailed the kick to take the lead.
“It wasn’t a surprise to me that we came back like that in the last two minutes because that’s the way we play and prepare,” senior running back Kenny McIntosh said. “We prepare real hard on scenarios like that. The coaches try their best to put us in different scenarios so we can know what it takes to come out victorious.”
Then, with over 79,000 fans in Mercedes Benz Stadium watching, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed the 50-yard field goal with eight seconds on the clock, missing the opportunity to send the Buckeyes to the national championship as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.
“Emotionally, it takes a lot out of you to win a game like that,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “It was an emotional roller coaster out there.”
Georgia’s struggles mostly stemmed from the secondary’s inability to get a stop. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns, many of those yards coming from Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Emeka Ebuka.
Harrison torched the Bulldogs early and often, catching five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns all in the first half. He missed part of the second half after a collision with Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard late in the third quarter.
Ebuka had a strong performance of his own, leading Ohio State with 112 yards and a touchdown.
“My heart goes out to those guys because they played well enough to win,” Smart said. “They’ve got a really good team. So do we, and our guys are extremely resilient.”
The resilient Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter down 38-24 with their season on the line.
Under the 14-point deficit, the comeback effort began with a field goal by Podlesny with 10:14 left to reduce the deficit to 11. Then, after forcing a punt, Georgia scored on the first snap of the next drive when Bennett found receiver Arian Smith wide open on the sideline for the 76-yard score.
The Bulldogs converted for two after Bennett hit receiver Ladd McConkey to trim the lead to 38-35 with 8:41 remaining.
There was finally hope after that.
Bennett finished with 398 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, completing 23 of his 34 passing attempts.
Even so, his composure in the fourth quarter was the most impressive part of his performance Saturday. Bennett completed 10 of his 12 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the final frame.
“I think it’s his mental disposition,” Smart said of Bennett. “He doesn’t think of the moment any different than the first quarter. He doesn’t feel that. He is a processor, a deep thinker and he just goes through the process of what he’s going to do and he doesn’t let the moment affect him.”
Georgia will need the best version of Bennett when they take on TCU in Inglewood, California, for the national championship Monday.
