Georgia (14-0) has had its fair share of scares in 2022, but none were bigger than its semifinal matchup with Ohio State (11-2).

The Bulldogs trailed nearly the entire game before securing the 42-41 lead on the penultimate drive of the game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Bulldogs 72 yards on five plays in just under two minutes to tie things up before kicker Jack Podlesny nailed the kick to take the lead.

