Gilbert and Milner named champions at local golf tournament

Jefferson native Shane Milner and his guest Jarrett Gilbert of Atlanta were recently named Champions at the Member-Guest Tournament at Traditions Golf and Country Club. This tournament consisted of 54 teams and took place over a three day time frame. Each country club member was accompanied by a guest of their choice.
