Gilbert and Milner named champions at local golf tournament

Pictured above are Shane Milner and Jarrett Gilbert.

 Photo by R.T. Photography

Jefferson native Shane Milner and his guest Jarrett Gilbert of Atlanta were recently named Champions at the Member-Guest Tournament at Traditions Golf and Country Club. This tournament consisted of 54 teams and took place over a three day time frame. Each country club member was accompanied by a guest of their choice.

