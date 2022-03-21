Both girls and boys teams faced Union County last Friday night.
Both games played incredible defense against the tough competition from Union.
Banks County girls fell to Union with a score of 0-4, and the boys lost 1-6.
Coach Mike Boomer stated that the girls delivered offensive pressure and stouter defense throughout the entire game. He added that the boys used a shell/counter attack that helped to control Union's dominating offense.
Brandon Carvajal was the lone scorer during the boy's game.
Both teams Rabun away this week on March 22.
Senior Night, originally scheduled for this past week, will be March 28.
