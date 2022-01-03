The Banks County High School girls basketball team played in the Lumpkin County tournament over the Christmas break and faced tough competition that led to three losses.
Although the team’s overall record is 7-9, Coach Shedd stated that injuries and a tough pre-region season have contributed to the losses.
The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Kamryn Grier, has been sidelined and rehabbing with an injury.
Several players have stepped in to fill those gaps, including Addison Hoard, Carley Segars, and Madison Adams.
"Addison and Carley stepped up in Kamryn’s absence as leading scorers," Coach Shedd said. "Kam and Carley are a great 1-2 punch at the post position. In addition, Addison has brought some much-needed ball-handling and outside shooting to our team. Madison Adams has also stepped it up from the 3 point line as well."
The coach added, “I think we would definitely like our record to be better than it is right now. We have had some adversity to fight through recently with key injuries. We feel like we lost games to some teams we should not have lost to. We also played some really tough competition recently that we would like to have competed a little better against. However, we still feel good about the remainder of the season. We think our best basketball is still in front of us, and our goals can still be accomplished. We want to be playing our best basketball once we get to the region tournament and the state playoffs."
During the tournament, the team faced Mill Creek (39-43), Peachtree Ridge (40-58), and Sequoyah (28-76). Top scorers for the tournament included Grier, Hoard, and Adams.
The team will face Franklin County away on January 4.
(0) comments
