The Lady Leopards basketball team shot and scored their way to victory last Tuesday with a monumental win against Rabun County after coming up short against the team for almost three years. The team ended the night with a final score of 76-38.

The Lady Leopards met their old region rival at home this time around after suffering a previous loss to the Rabun County Wildcats on their home turf earlier this month. The Lady Leopards were determined not to let that happen again as they stepped out onto the court, donning their game-faces and huddling together one last time before the match began. 

