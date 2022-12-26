The Lady Leopards basketball team shot and scored their way to victory last Tuesday with a monumental win against Rabun County after coming up short against the team for almost three years. The team ended the night with a final score of 76-38.
The Lady Leopards met their old region rival at home this time around after suffering a previous loss to the Rabun County Wildcats on their home turf earlier this month. The Lady Leopards were determined not to let that happen again as they stepped out onto the court, donning their game-faces and huddling together one last time before the match began.
It was a test of strength, endurance, and teamwork, all of which the Lady Leopards exhibited in great stride as they led the Wildcats in points for the entire 32 minutes of gameplay.
Rabun County didn’t fall far behind in the first half as the Lady Leopards led with 19-12, but by halftime the Lady Leopards had established a large lead for themselves with 38-19.
After a short break in the locker rooms, the teams came back out to greet the crowd and prepare for the final 16 minutes. The Lady Leopards resolved that they wouldn’t lose their momentum after halftime, while the Wildcats were preparing to play catch-up in order to come back and beat their tenacious adversary.
The Lady Leopards proved to be steadfast as they outscored the Wildcats once again in the third quarter by 14 points with 52-32. But the last eight minutes confirmed that the Lady Leopards are a force to be reckoned with as they racked up 24 more points to end the night, while the Wildcats only scored an additional six.
As the final buzzer sounded and the Lady Leopards celebrated their hard-fought win on the court, the scoreboard read 76-38, a whopping 38-point lead.
Banks County and Rabun County have a long history of past season games and regional playoff matches, many of which the Rabun Wildcats have won over the years. The last time the Lady Leopards Basketball team beat the Wildcats was in 2020 with a final score of 74-71. This time, not only have the Lady Leopards become victors once again, but they have also beaten the Wildcats with a substantial lead, scoring twice as many points as their opponent in one game.
Addison Hoard and Kamryn Grier were the biggest point-makers of the night with 18 points each, followed by Reese Murphy and Valentina Torres with 12 points each. Ryleigh Murphy, Carley Segars, and Maggie Irvin also contributed to points scored.
Hoard excelled in two-point shots, scoring a total of nine throughout the game. Torres was the most successful in three-pointers, with two good attempts.
On defense, Grier racked up the most rebounds on both defense and offense. Hoard was the most successful in steals.
The Lady Leopards return to their home court on Thursday, Dec. 29, as they kick off the Jaemor Jingle Jam Tournament against Oglethorpe County. The tournament will begin on Thursday and continue into Friday, Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.