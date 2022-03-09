Under the Friday night lights, last weekend, Banks County girls soccer faced region foe, Rabun. The Leopards had much to prove after losing to Union on March 1, 8-1. Banks came out on top, beating Rabun 11-6.
The Leopards and the Wildcats both went into the matchup after taking big losses the week before. Rabun had just lost to Stephens 8-0.
Banks girls played incredible defense and set a school record during the game for the most goals scored in one game. The team collectively scored 11 goals by the end of the matchup. Hailey Bain, the team's leading scorer this season, scored 8, which was also a new school record. Kate Parker, Melody Parker, Elen Espinoza also got in the action with one goal apiece.
Coach Mike Boomer said of the game, "It was a great battle. The girls never gave up and kept the pressure on until the end."
Kate Parker, Melody Parker, Ashley Spurlock, Molly Howard and Espinoza also contributed with several assists.
"Things are starting to come together, but we know we can play way better," stated the coach.
The team is now 1-1 in the region and ranked 2nd for Region 8AA.
The girls will take on Elbert this week at home on March 11th.
