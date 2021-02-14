The Lady Leopards soccer team started the season with two big wins over West Hall and Hart County. They are 2-0 in the season.
Head coach Miranda Parks is not only excited about the season but extremely impressed with how the girls have set the tone for the season.
"I was proud of the girls and how they performed," she said. "We have a very young team so going out and getting a win to start the season was exactly what we needed."
She also added that her team's goal this season is to compete, have fun, and play every game as if it is their last.
"I think last year with Covid cutting our season short, the girls have a better understanding of just how quickly the season can come to an end, and they are just trying to appreciate every moment of it," added Parks.
WEST HALL WIN 4-2
The team traveled to West Hall on Feb. 9 and walked away with the season's first win. Hailey Bain scored three goals, Kayla Porter scored one goal. Roxie Coley had three assists.
Coach Parks also commented that Jenna Yonce (Keeper) had a couple of great saves that changed the game's outcome.
HART COUNTY WIN 4-0
The team had its second win of the season against Hart on Feb 11 and dominated the game and held Hart County to zero goals by Yonce and Dacus's performances.
Coach Parks commented that Yonce had her first shutout as Keeper, and Dacus had an amazing save at the goal, which allowed Banks to maintain the shutout.
On offense, Bain led with four goals. She is stepping into her role well for the Leopards, as she now leads with 7 for the season. Roxie Coley and Porter led in assists for the team.
"It was a great game," Parks said. "Every girl got to play, and I feel that every player contributed to the win. I'm super proud of the way this team has come together."
The team faces Commerce next week, who have already played three games, all of them shutouts. Coach Parks stated the game will be a challenge, but she believes her girls will respond well.
Banks take on Commerce on Feb 16 for the first home game of the season at 5 p.m.
