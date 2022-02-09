The Banks County High School Lady Leopards soccer team faced Hart County at home last Friday. The frigid temperature of the night did not stop the Leopards from beating Hart County 2-0.
From the start of the game, it was evident that all the hard work the girls put into the off-season made the game an all-offensive competition.
Scorekeeper and All-Region player Jenna Yonce rarely had to show off her skills because the Leopard's offense kept the ball down the field in the scoring zone just about the entire game.
Seniors Kate Parker, Melody Parker, and Ellen Espinoza were extremely excited over the win and credited the entire team to success.
"We have worked hard all season, and putting the effort was so worth it tonight," said Kate Parker.
Espinoza and Melody Parker added, "It was fun being all over the field. It was a fun game to win."
The win puts the team 1-2 in the season, and Coach Mike Boomer was also excited about the win.
"We looked good with the ball on the ground. When that happens, we can do a lot," he said. "We played a great team, and we played fantastic against them."
The girls will face North Hall at home on February 11.
