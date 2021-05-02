The Lady Leopard soccer team finished the season at Model High School last week as they fell to the Blue Devils.
Although the team was mercy-ruled by Model (1st in AA) for a final score of 9-0, the team had a remarkable run in the Sweet 16.
Head Coach Maranda Parks has consistently been proud of the team for all that they have accomplished, and the team has steadily improved throughout the season. Several school records were set this season, including Hailey Bain’s season total goals, and Jenna Yonce, and Sam Whitcomb with game saves.
The team will see many returning players next season, and is predicted to make another state return.
