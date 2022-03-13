The Banks County High School tennis team beat rival Elbert County last week.
The girls beat Elbert with a dominating total score of 5-0.
Amber Morris, Addison Hoard and Abbey Bonds led the team in singles. Morris played three sets with a hard-fought third set. Hoard and Bonds beat both sets.
Kaelin Kuhn/Aydan Gaither and Nevaeh Appel/ Carlie Butler won in two sets each for doubles.
Banks County boys player, Mason Bond emerged as the solo win for the singles division for the boys.
Doubles Conner McCall/Lane Seahorn earned a forfeited win.
Coach Savage stated that the team had some time off due to rain the past week.
The team picks up this week against region Rabun County at home.
