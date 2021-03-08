There was no surprise for the Banks County High School girl's tennis team, as they remain undefeated this past week. The girls beat both Tallulah Falls and Dawson.
Singles: Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard, Addison Hoard, Doubles: Amber Morris and Aspen Davis, and partners Channing Boswell and Baylee Turpin dominated with wins over the two teams. The girls won 5-0.
"The girls are just so consistent," of girls, from singles to doubles. We have so much depth and strength in every spot," said Natasha Savage and assistant coach Heather Martin. "We have been fortunate to have such a strong program. Boswell and Abbey Bonds play such an important role on this team for us. Without them, we do not have the depth that we need in doubles."
The coaches add, "We will continue to work hard.. We face Elbert next week, who is also a tough team and consistent, and you cannot underestimate them."
