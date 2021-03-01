The Banks County High School girls tennis team not only has started with an undefeated season, but seniors Jaden Hoard, Baylee Turpin, Aspen Davis, and Chloe Smith have also set some high goals and expectations for the team.
The team faced White County and West Hall last week at home and swept both matches.
Hoard, recently chosen Valedictorian for BCHS, who has played tennis for over seven years, credits her team's success to her teammates.
"We all get along so well with each other," she stated.
Senior standout Smith, a recent Emmanuel College tennis commit, added that having a team mindset that "it isn't just about the individual, it is about the team. One position isn't more important than the other."
Davis and Turpin both believe that the team's chemistry is uniquely special, and the opportunity to play with great friends and being a part of such a strong program is also exceptional.
"You get one opportunity to play, take advantage of every off day to get better," adds Turpin.
The team's goal for the rest of the season is to continue taking advantage of off days and always use matches to get better, not just produce a win.
All four seniors also credit their incredible success to their families, coaches and their relationship with Christ.
In matches at White County and West Hall, all girls swept with wins. In singles, both Smith and Hoard won. In doubles, both Aspen Davis/Amber Morris and Channing Boswell/Abbey Bonds won.
