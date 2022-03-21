The Banks County tennis teams faced Elbert and Rabun this past week.
Facing Elbert County, the girls won and the boys loss.
The Banks County girls produced a shutout against Elbert County winning all its matches against Elbert. Addison Hoard and Abbey Bonds beat their opponents in two sets. Senior Amber Morris fought hard in three sets with scores of 2-6, 6-11, and 11-9.
Kaelin Kuhn/Aydan Gaither, Nevaeh Appell, and Carlie Butler emerged as winners for doubles.
For the boys, Mason Bond was the sole winner in singles. In doubles, Conner McCall/Lane Seahorn won by forfeit.
VS. RABUN (GIRLS LOSS, BOYS WIN)
Addison Hoard emerged as the only winner for the girls in her single match with sets of 6-3 and 6-0.
Both Sean Presly and Martin Suggs took on Rabun for the boys with wins.
McCall/Seahorn beat their opponents in doubles with sets of 6-2, 4-6, and 12-10.
Banks County tennis heads into the end of their season this month and will prepare for region makeups on March 30 and 31st. Region playoffs begin on April 12th.
