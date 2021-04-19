The girls' tennis team walked away with the coveted 8AA Region Champ title last week, keeping with the solid and competitive tradition of the program
Singles Chloe Smith, Jaden Hoard, Addison Hoard, Doubles Amber Morris/Aspen Davis, Channing Boswell/Abbey Bonds blew out the Rabun County Wildcats with a score of 5-0 to earn the leopards an additional region title for the program.
Smith and the Hoard sister pair, Jaden and Addison, have not been beaten all season. This past week, Smith, who signed with Emmanuel College, has dominated on the court for the Leopards her entire four-year career. She was recently named Player of the Year for Region 8AA. Jaden, also a senior, has helped the team secure dominating wins over some tough competitors. Addison, a freshman, will continue to support the team for the next three years but will be relied upon heavily when the team faces its toughest competition as they get further into the playoffs
Doubles pairs of Morris/Davis and Boswell/Bonds will play a critical role this week.
"We have a perfect shot at winning state, we will face some tough competition, but we have so much depth, I think we can do it," commented Amber Morris
AA tennis contains strong competitors such as Callaway and Pace Academy, but with players like Morris/Davis and Boswell/Bonds, Banks County is in a perfect spot to go deep into the playoffs.
