Banks County High School hosted the Georgia High School Association Region 8AA Championship with Madison Adams, Shelby Speed and Buck Ledford winning Region Individual Championships.
The girls finished third in the region, and boys finished fourth overall.
During the opening events on Wednesday, athletes from Union, Rabun, Elbert, White and Banks participated in High Jump, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discus Throw, Shot Put, 1600 Meter Run, 100 Meter Dash, 100 Meter Hurdles, 400 Meter Dash, 300 Meter Hurdles, 800 Meter Run and 200 Meter Dash.
Buck Ledford placed 1st in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:01, closely followed by Troy Loggins in 2nd place.
Ledford also placed 1st in 1600 Meter Run.
Shelby Speed placed 1st in the Shot Put and the Girls Discus event.
Madison Adams placed 1st in the Girls 400 Meter Dash.
TOP 10
Other Leopards that placed in the top ten of during day one included:
Girls High Jump: Maggie Irvin 3rd.
Boys High Jump: Bradley Lewis 3rd, Ethan Boswell 8th.
Boys Pole Vault: Shane Roberts 4th.
Girls Long Jump: Jennifer Navas-Rojas 5th.
Boys Long Jump: Bradley Lewis 4th, Brian Sears 10th.
Girls Discus Throw: Alexus Humphries 3rd, Kylee Brooks 8th.
Boys Discus Throw: Eli Ward 5th, Jonathon Shubert 9th.
Girls Shot Put: Kylee Brooks 4th.
Boys Shot Put: Eli Ward 5th, Aubrey Allen 10th.
Girls 1600 Meter Run: Camdyn Poole 4th, Makayla Long 7th, Taylor Cochran 9th.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: Kylee Brooks 9th.
Girls 100 Meter Dash: Cheyenne Mapp 3rd, Bethany Moon 7th, Aubree Cole 9th.
Girls 400 Meter Dash: Maggie Irvin 5th.
Boys 400 Meter Dash: Shane Roberts 4th, Mitchell Bowman 10th.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: Kylee Brooks 7th, Alessandra Olivares 9th.
Girls 800 Meter Run: Camdyn Poole 4th, Maggie Irvin 5th.
Boys 800 Meter Run: Troy Loggins 3rd, Chase Stephens 5th.
Girls 200 Meter Dash: Madison Adams 7th.
FRIDAY FINALS
During Friday’s finals, athletes participated in the following events: 4x800 Relay, 100/110m High Hurdles, 100m Dash, 4x200m Relay, 4x100m Relay, 400m Dash, 300m Int. Hurdles, 800m Run, 200m Dash, 3200m Run, and 4x400meter.
Banks County had several athletes that finished in the top three in the region and several individual region champs.
Madison Adams emerged as region champ for the 400-meter Dash for the second year, and Shelby Speed also claimed the title again for region champ in Discus Throw.
Buck Ledford also claimed his returning title of region champ for 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run.
Cheyenne Mapp - 3rd 100 Meter Dash.
Girls relay teams -2nd 4x100, 4x200 3rd-4x800.
Alexus Humphries-3rd Discus Throw.
Buck Ledford-2nd 800 Meter Run.
Chase Stephens-3rd 800 Meter Run.
Troy Loggins-3rd 1600 Meter Run
Bryson Bannister-3rd 3200 Meter Run.
Boys Relay Team-2nd 4x800.
Bradley Lewis-3rd High Jump.
The team will travel to Pace Academy for sectional qualifiers next week.
