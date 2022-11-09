After placing fourth in the state and training two state champions last season, the Leopards Wrestling team is back once again with the hopes of returning to the state competition and taking home the gold.
Head Coach Kasey Hanley is entering his 18th season leading the program, along with Coach Forrest Garner, who has coached the Leopards high school wrestlers alongside Hanley for five years. And both coaches hold the same hope for the team this season: winning state after placing fourth for three consecutive years.
“We had two state champs last season, along with one kid placing third and two placing fifth,” said Hanley during an interview in the practice gym. “But we really want to see if we can accomplish more than that.”
That means that they are not afraid to push the team to their limit so they can achieve greatness.
Running shoes squeaked on the gym floor as the team ran laps around the practice mat. Garner stood in the middle, pushing the team forward even if the training proved monotonous or tiresome. Hanley sat attentively on the bleachers as he was being interviewed, never taking his eyes off the team to make sure they were all participating.
“We really want to push every team member to accomplish the goals they have set,” Hanley explained. “Especially the seniors.”
The program saw the departure of a few hard-working seniors last year, including Roman Haynes, Cade Herrin, and Jacob Voyles, who was one of the two state champions last season.
Thus, they’ve passed the torch to upcoming seniors to lead the team this season, including Kellon Walley, Eli Ward, and Angel Cruz, who will be returning after winning the state championship last season with the hopes of once again reclaiming the title.
Hanley also explained that the team has been working hard in the off-season to prepare for the new challenges ahead.
“We’ve definitely been lifting weights and wrestling in the off-season,” Hanley said. “And we’ve been working on implementing new things to prepare our wrestlers for new and returning competitors this season.”
The Leopards Wrestling team will be competing this Saturday in the Panther Scramble at Jackson County, so mark your calendars and show up to support the Leopards.
●NOV. 12 - Panther Scramble @ Jackson County
●NOV. 15 - @ Lumpkin County
●NOV. 18 - East Jackson Duals @ East Jackson High School
●NOV. 23 - @ Lovett (Quad Meet)
●DEC. 2-3 - The Panther @ Jackson County High School
●DEC. 3 - JV Warrior Tournament @ Walnut Grove High School (JV)
●DEC. 9 - The D. Marlow @ Home
●DEC. 10 - JV Panther @ Jackson County (JV)
●DEC. 16-17 - Keen Invitational @ Jefferson High School
●DEC. 17 - Arrowhead @ Stephens County (JV)
●DEC. 29 - Rockmart Jacket Invitational @ Rockmart High School
●JAN. 6 - Area Duals @ Home
●JAN. 10 - @ Madison County
●JAN. 13 or 14 - Sectional Duals (Location TBA)
●JAN. 21 - State Duals @ Jeff Davis High School
●JAN. 24 - Belton-Honea Path & White County @ Home
●FEB. 3 or 4 - AA Traditional Area @ Union County
●FEB. 11 - AA Sectional (Location TBA)
●FEB. 16-18 - State Traditional @ Macon Centreplex
