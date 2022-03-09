This past week, Banks County golf began its season with a matchup against Stephens County.
“We did very well," said Coach Mike Owensby. "I was impressed with how well the boys did. Ralee is our only girl, and she went out there and performed well. I think we have improved from last year, and we have gained some outstanding players to the team."
Solid performances came from Nate Crabbe and Mathew Roberts; both shot a 42 on nine holes. Hunter Bond and Dakota Ivey were close behind with a score of 45, and Alex Coker with a 49. Noah Page finished with a score of 60.
The team’s sole girl player is Ralee Davidson, with a score of 53.
The team faces Commerce and Franklin on March 12, followed by the Valhalla Tournament at home. The Valhalla Tournament is for boys only.
