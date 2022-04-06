The Banks County High School golf team traveled to Rabun County to take on the Wildcats.
“Rabun had ten seniors, and two have already committed at the collegiate level," Coach Mike Owensby said. "Rabun was a very competitive team, but we played well against them. Unfortunately, we didn’t produce a win, but I think our team learned from it, and I am confident that we can be just as competitive."
Results included Nate Crabbe 44, Alex Coker 44, Hunter Bond 44, Matthew Roberts 55, Dakota Ivey 62, and Noah Page 63.
“Ralee Davidson, our only girl player, competed well against them," the coach said. "She has a great chance of making it to state."
Golf will return on April 11 for the girls Valhalla Tournament hosted by the team and they face Elbert at home on April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.