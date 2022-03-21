This past week, the Banks County Leopard golf team played its first match at the Elbert County course.
Coach Mike Owensby was pleased with the results.
“It was the first time we played that course, so getting the results we did, I am pretty happy with how we played," he said.
Senior Dakota Ivey led the team with the highest score of 43, followed by Hunter Bond with a 44, Nate Crabbe was close behind with a 45. Alex Coker finished with a 48, Mathew Roberts with 52, and Noah Page with 60.
The total team score was 180.
The team’s lone girls player, Ralee Davidson, finished with a 62.
The team takes on Tallulah Falls this week at Chimney Oaks on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.