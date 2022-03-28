The Banks County golf teams faced Tallulah Falls at home this past week.
The boy's team won with competitive scores against Tallulah.
Nate Crabbe had his season-best, shooting a 39 and 38.
Alex Coker also had good scores with a 49 and 45.
Dakota Ivey missed the match against Tallulah due to an injury but made a strong comeback against Stephens.
Mathew Roberts, Hunter Bonds, and Noah Page also played well in their matches.
Eighth graders Julia Faye Buseniehner, Presley Hobson and Ahreigina Hart were able to fill some gaps for the girl's team. However, due to injuries, the team had to forfeit
This upcoming week, the team faces a tough region match against Rabun on the March 29 and then a home match against Jackson on March 31.
