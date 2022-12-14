During one of my drives on the way back from covering a game recently, I sat down and had a thought.
“What separates the teams I cover from each other?”
The answer almost immediately revealed itself to me: experience.
When I think about teams that don’t pass the eye test or struggle mightily, it always comes down to how experienced that team is.
Take Winder’s girls for example. With a close road loss to Clarke Central Tuesday night, the Lady Bulldoggs have dropped 10 in a row after a comeback win over Apalachee to start the year.
What’s their biggest weakness? It’s experience, if you ask me.
Winder-Barrow went from 21-8 last year to a 1-10 team already this season. Those two teams only have two players in common: seniors Trinity Maxey and Alana Daniels.
Don’t get me wrong – Maxey and Daniels have played their hearts out as the top ‘Doggs for Winder, but it’s only so much that star power can do.
It comes down to continuity. The Lady Bulldoggs have a talented team. Maybe not as talented as the “Fab Five” from a little while ago, but still a talented team. However, when playing with nearly an entirely new roster, a stepback is bound to happen.
Ask the Brooklyn Nets. While they’re on a hot streak currently and seem to have figured it out after 25 or so games this year, the Nets have not been nearly the team they’ve wanted to be over the past couple years.
Why? Continuity. Too many changes in their roster in search of the perfect mesh.
The Boston Celtics lost their head coach for the rest of the season, but have still been the best team in the NBA this season.
Why? They brought back nearly their whole team and made a key addition in Malcolm Brogdon.
Now, compare the Lady Bulldoggs to their male counterpart Bulldoggs or to Bethlehem Christian’s boys team.
The Bulldoggs are young, but they returned nearly an entire team and even replenished with a couple skilled freshmen. They lost senior Tim Loud to graduation last year, but haven’t taken a step backwards yet. That’s because continuity allowed them to stay afloat.
Yes, they’re 6-6, but they also haven’t been healthy. Senior Jeremiah Holloway, who is arguably the best player in Winder’s region and has a claim to being one of the top in the state, missed four games. Other key guys have missed games as well.
With each of them healthy now, Winder has won four of its last five games and is looking like a team that’ll be playing when the state playoffs come around.
Bethlehem Christian is similar. They brought back some key pieces in senior swiss army knife Mattox Harden and junior elite scorer Johnny Dickinson.
Those two showed their value to the Knights in a gritty win over Westminster Christian Monday night. Dickinson took over in the fourth, while Harden did everything for them, including a late-game drawn charge that made head coach Rusty Watson’s eyes light up.
Seriously, Watson looked like he might’ve been able to fly at that moment if he wanted to.
The point is, experience is everything. The Lady Bulldoggs and the Brooklyn Nets are examples of teams that are bound to figure it out, because they have the talent to do so. When the experience amounts to the talent, sparks are bound to fly for both teams.
