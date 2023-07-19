Last week, I published a story about the Hawks not knowing what they’re doing with their roster for the foreseeable future based on their moves this offseason. However, I recently came across a report that they would be willing to move starting center Clint Capela to the Mavericks in a three-team trade to acquire the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.
That move, alone, would change my perspective on Atlanta’s future. In fact, acquiring the two-time All-Star would immediately place the Hawks in contention to win the East and/or a NBA Championship.
Sure, trading away Capela would be a blow to the Hawks’ frontcourt depth. However, backup Onyeka Okongwu showed his ability to hold down the fort on the block while Capela was injured last season. Plus, he’s only 22 years old, entering his fourth season, and only costing $8 million in the upcoming season.
One of my major concerns with the Hawks is that I’m not sure if they can win a championship with Trae Young as their best player. Siakam would immediately provide another option on offense to diversify their threat on that side of the court.
With that said, the lack of addressing issues on the defensive side of the ball is the downfall of this blockbuster move. The Hawks were one of the better offensive teams in the league, though they would’ve been better if they played better defense nightly.
With a starting lineup of Young, star guard Dejounte Murray, defensive-minded wing DeAndre Hunter, Siakam and Okongwu, there’s plenty of offense to go around, especially with AJ Griffin, Saddiq Bey and newly acquired Patty Mills.
The missing piece is another lockdown defensive wing who doesn’t require the ball to be impactful. This refers to a player in a role like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were in for the Nuggets last year. They could impact on offense when needed, but they were more effective as effort guys, which took Denver to the next level. It only takes one or two players of that variety to make a difference.
Nevertheless, the acquisition of Siakam (or any All-Star level player) would take a team like the Hawks from a bottom-tier playoff team to a contender instantly, especially with the right players around the team’s stars.
If Atlanta can make a blockbuster trade like this happen without giving up too many of its own pieces, it will be in a position to make noise this upcoming season.
