Trevyn Gray

Trevyn Gray

 Andrew Davis Tucker

Last week, I published a story about the Hawks not knowing what they’re doing with their roster for the foreseeable future based on their moves this offseason. However, I recently came across a report that they would be willing to move starting center Clint Capela to the Mavericks in a three-team trade to acquire the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.

That move, alone, would change my perspective on Atlanta’s future. In fact, acquiring the two-time All-Star would immediately place the Hawks in contention to win the East and/or a NBA Championship.

