The Banks County girls wasted no time setting the season's tone as they outscored and beat White County 61-51.
The game's top scorers included sophomore Kamryn Grier, who finished with a double-double. Grier scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds, Jacy Ayers finished with 16 points and 6 assists. Kalyn Beasley and freshman Hannah Johnson contributed with six points each.
The Lady Leopards led the game each quarter by outscoring their opponent. It wasn't until the fourth quarter until the White County Warriors were able to catch up.
Coach Shedd commented that his team was missing several players such as Addison Hoard and all-region player Jenna Reeves. He relied upon his underclassmen to help fill in that gap.
"I was proud of the girls," Coach Shedd said. "They are playing hard, physical and fast defense. Kam and Jacy had a great night, and several freshmen stepped up to help the team."
Shedd also commented that his team will have to grow up quick, as they are full of underclassmen and definitely will be lead by youth this season
The team only has two seniors this season, Hailey Seahorn and Reeves.
"It will be exciting to see how we play when we have a full team when we have more depth," he said.
As the Leopards progress this season, it is apparent that they will be in the running for the region title.
The Leopards will play next week at Wesleyan on November 23 and East Hall on November 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.