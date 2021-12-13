The Banks County High School basketball program will honor Gail Griffin and Carl Cleveland this upcoming Friday, December 17, during halftime of the boys game. Both will be recognized for scoring 2,000 points in their high school careers.
Griffin, Cleveland to be recognized for scoring 2,000 points
