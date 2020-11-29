First-year head coach Ryan Griffin and his seniors beat the #1 ranked 6A Buford Wolves this week at the AP Showcase with a score of 71-69.
To state that this was like a championship game to Banks County is an understatement. The Leopards last beat the state-ranked powerhouse team in 2016 under Coach Mike Cleveland.
Coach Ryan Griffin commented that his players went into the game knowing that they could beat anyone. “Our boys knew that if they played the game according to our style and played together, they could do it.”
Several players played big for the Leopards. Pierce Martin had another game-high with 25 points, followed by Garrett Presley with 17, Clay Gosnell with 14, Bradley Lewis and Dakota Orr with 6, and Carter Stroud with 3. Presley also had the game high rebound count with 10.
Griffin also picked up his first win as head coach this season when the boys played East Hall during the holiday break with a score of 71-65.
The game was led by the seniors. Martin had 25 points, Gosnell with 16, Orr with 14, Presley with 12. Orr led the team with 12 rebounds, followed by Presley with 10.
“Our guys are embracing their roles well, our shots are falling, but we are doing the little things that lead to scoring. Setting screens and passing, those things have been huge to winning games”, Griffin added.
Griffin is exceptionally proud of how the boys play together, which has been the go-to saying this season for the team. “They don’t care who is scoring; they just want to win. I have their parents to thank for that. We will continue to get better every day so that we can still be winning in February."
The team is now 2-1 overall, and will play nearby rival Commerce at home on December 1.
