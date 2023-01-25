Former Apalachee head coach Tony Lotti elected to leave to sign with newly formed Seckinger as its head coach following five years at the helm of Apalachee. He started at Seckinger Monday morning.
For Lotti, his decision was based on divine reasoning. He wasn’t planning on leaving Apalachee, but he felt “God’s calling” for him to move to Seckinger.
"It's one of those things where I love this community and the relationships I've had (at Apalachee)," Lotti said. "But I feel like God's calling me for something else, and I felt it coming. The same thing that brought me to Apalachee from West Hall, I wasn't looking to leave West Hall. I'm not one of those head coaches that bids and throws their names out there every time we get to this point in the year. I've been blessed that people have reached out to me, and I get a feeling. And here we are."
Lotti led Apalachee back to the playoffs last season for the first time in over a decade, finishing with a 5-6 record. He was named the 8-5A Coach of the Year for his efforts. He was unable to replicate that success in 2022, as the Wildcats finished winless in the first year in a new region.
Nevertheless, for Lotti, it isn’t about the wins. It’s about the relationships and bonds that he created with the kids, staff and community while serving as the head coach for Apalachee.
"What I've always been felt to do and what I believe in is my heart and I'm a relationship guy," Lotti said. "When God calls me to do something else and moves me, and it's one of those things that makes it hard, but like I told them, I don't say goodbye. I don't believe in that. I'm still close to kids (at previous coaching stops) at West Hall and going as far back as 25 years ago at Union Grove."
That love was shown to be reciprocated when Lotti had brain surgery to remove tumors following Apalachee’s historic 2021 season. The Barrow County community poured love and admiration into Lotti for his recovery.
He returned to the field in time for the start of the 2022 season, and his story inspired those across the country. He was named the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Year for his admirable comeback and subsequent leadership on the field.
Lotti won’t have to wear that protective helmet when he debuts as the head coach for the Jaguars in 2023, but he doesn’t plan to just throw it away either.
“I’m not getting rid of it, I’ve got a class helmet case, and it will be on the corner of my desk,” Lotti said. “It always serves as one of those things to teach kids gratitude and being thankful. I’ve had people who loved and cared for me who are not related to me. That was a blessing to be thankful for. I don’t need the visible reminder of what I’ve been through, but I always want to promote that as a teaching moment for gratitude.”
Lotti also had historic success at his previous coaching gig at West Hall. He led the Spartans to their first region title in program history in 2014 and to five straight playoff appearances in his six seasons there. Overall, he is 48-69 in his career as a head coach.
Now with Seckinger, Lotti will hope to continue that winning culture as he looks to build the Jaguars program from the ground up. Seckinger went 0-7 in 2022.
