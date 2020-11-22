The Banks County High School Leopards' first game of the season resulted in a loss of 52-53, but not without a comeback effort led by Bradley Lewis, Clay Gosnell, Pierce Martin and Dakota Orr.
The White County Warriors outscored the Leopards during the second and third quarter, but the Leopards fourth-quarter rally allowed the Leopards to put 24 points on the board. Lewis led the Leopards with 20 points for the game and 10 rebounds, followed by Gosnell with 11 points, Martin with 10, and Orr with 8.
Although it wasn't enough to produce a win, Coach Griffin was proud of his team's effort. "They played hard," he said. "I was proud of the way they fought at the end. We just have to sustain our intensity the whole game. Although the gym was limited with crowd appearance, the community still came out and showed its support. We are thankful for that."
Overall the team contributed with 34 rebounds, 22 of them were defensive.
The team will travel to East Hall on November 24.
