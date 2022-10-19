History at the ‘Chee’
Apalachee softball completes monumental regular season
History at the ‘Chee’
Apalachee softball completes monumental regular season
Trevyn Gray
If there was anything historic to do this season, the Lady Wildcats did it – nearly all of it.
Apalachee softball had a strong season, finishing the year with a record of 27-3. What’s more, the Lady Wildcats went 18-0 in region play, the first undefeated season in region play in school history. Their dominant season had them ranked fourth in the state to close the year.
If that wasn’t enough, the Apalachee softball field was voted as the Georgia High School Association’s (GHSA) best field in the state by the Georgia Dugout Club. Sophomore Desiree Trudel’s 11 homeruns also broke the school’s single-season homerun record this season.
Coach Kyle Bailey had three main words to describe the season from where he stood on the field: “record-breaking”, “historic” and “unforgettable.”
“I have been involved with this program for six years – two years as an announcer and now four years as ‘Coach Kyle,’” Bailey said. “I have known my seniors since they were wide-eyed seventh graders, and I have now watched this entire group grow into hilarious, genuine and awesome young ladies.”
As the 2022 region champions, the Lady Wildcats host the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Super Regionals with a state championship in their sights.
Tuesday, Apalachee defeated Sprayberry 12-0 and South Paulding 12-0 as well.
To get to the state championship, the Lady Wildcats will have to win the Super Regional Final Wednesday. If they win, they will travel to Columbus to compete in the Elite Eight, where three wins will secure them the state championship.
