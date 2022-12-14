Winder-Barrow (6-6, 1-1) got off to a hot start in a hostile playing environment, as it defeated Clarke Central (2-5, 0-2) 64-45 in their region matchup Tuesday night.
A monster third quarter from the Bulldoggs pushed it to a convincing win over the Gladiators. The Bulldoggs held the Glads to only four points, all coming in the 90 seconds after the half.
From there, Winder-Barrow went on a 13-0 run to close the quarter to take a 48-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior wing Jeremiah Holloway led the way for the Bulldoggs, as he poured in 11 points in the first quarter to lead them to a 18-10 lead after the first eight minutes had elapsed.
Winder-Barrow never looked back from there.
“He came out with a great attack mindset,” head coach Travis McDaniel said of Holloway after the win.
Holloway continued his scoring onslaught in the second and third, scoring six and eight in the periods, respectively. He finished with 27 points total to go with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Still, the second quarter was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams went on runs in hopes of gaining control in the period. WBHS went on a 9-0 run midway through the quarter behind senior forward Conyer Smith’s five points in that stretch.
He had a putback layup, following that up with a block and three pointer less than a minute later to put his team up 31-16 with just under three minutes remaining in the half.
Smith finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Clarke Central responded immediately with its own 9-2 run, knocking down three 3-pointers to trim the lead to single digits headed into the half. Winder-Barrow led 33-25 going into the break.
This win comes on the tail of Winder-Barrow’s 59-52 home win over Monroe Area last Friday night.
Holloway had 16 points, six assists and four rebounds in that one, while Smith scored 10. Senior wing Dominique Jones had 11 points and four rebounds as well.
Winder-Barrow hopes to continue its region momentum when it hosts Jefferson in region play Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.