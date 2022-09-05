The Banks County football team scored their second victory of the season against Oglethorpe County on Friday with a 21-14 win, marking the first time the team has been 2-0 in a decade.

It was a lively night on the football field as the rain once again came pouring in, but the festivities continued with the Banks County Leopard band warming the crowd up for the spectacular night that would signify this year’s homecoming with their performance of “Ritual.”

