The Banks County football team scored their second victory of the season against Oglethorpe County on Friday with a 21-14 win, marking the first time the team has been 2-0 in a decade.
It was a lively night on the football field as the rain once again came pouring in, but the festivities continued with the Banks County Leopard band warming the crowd up for the spectacular night that would signify this year’s homecoming with their performance of “Ritual.”
The community came in droves to support their team, including the student section, wearing roman-inspired togas and leading the crowd in team spirit. Amongst them, sequins sparkled as the homecoming court prepared for their walk on the field, hoping to be crowned in their individual superlatives.
7:30 p.m. came with the Banks County football team charging through the banner on the field that was already slick with rain, but they were nonetheless ready to play the game against their new opponent.
Johnathan Burkett and Kaz Oliver led the team in their first defensive drive of the game during the first quarter, along with Colin Caudell, Aucy Jacobs, and Cam Cooper.
Caden Watson began the offensive battle by downing the first ball of the night for the Leopards, along with Caine Griffith, Andrew Shockley, Aubrey Allen, and Jacobs.
Both teams scored within the first three minutes of the first quarter, with Aaron Scott making the first touchdown for the Leopards, much to the rumbling excitement of the supporters in the stands. Iram Lopez kicked the first of three successful PATs, tying the score on the board for the first quarter of the game with 7-7.
Banks and Oglethorpe proceed to have a back-and-forth battle on the field in the second quarter, neither team allowing the other to score any more points for the lead until another touchdown from Oglethorpe gives them a seven point advantage going into the third quarter with 7-14. The teams were then ushered off the field to make way for the homecoming court.
Wearing stunning gowns and carrying bouquets alongside their various friends and family members, the ladies of this year’s homecoming court proceeded down the aisle formed by members of the color guard to stand in front of the crowd of anticipating onlookers as they waited for the nominations to be announced.
This year’s homecoming court winners are as follows from Miss Freshmen to Miss Senior: Makaylee Howington, Lauren Kate Edwards, Eliora Benyehudah, and Emilee Mayo. Chyenne Wilbanks was this year’s Homecoming Queen winner, who was presented with the crown accompanied by many cheers, the loudest of which came from her fellow band and color guard members.
Third down began soon after with Banks County on the defensive. Brodie Stafford, Allen, and Cooper made big stops for the Leopards before Banks County was put back on the offensive for another chance at a touchdown.
Their chance was taken in great stride as Shockley, Griffith, Scott, Caudell, and Watson led the offensive drive to get Shockley over the goal line for a second touchdown, tying the game with Oglethorpe after Lopez kicked another successful PAT.
The third quarter ended with a bang as Jacobs intercepted a pass, guaranteeing an offensive advantage going into the final quarter of the game.
Kolby Watson, Shane Roberts, and Scott led the offensive drive to move Scott over the goal line for a third touchdown, and with another successful PAT by Lopez, the Leopards had seven points on the Patriots with 21-14.
For the rest of the night, Robert Walker, Bray Williams, Scott, and Jacobs led the defensive drive against Oglethorpe in a successful effort to keep them scoreless in the fourth quarter. As the final horn sounded to signify the game’s end, cheers and applause exploded from the spectators and the players, who celebrated post-game with hugs from family members and many pictures on the field to commemorate their victory.
“It was a fun game,” Head Coach Jay Reid laughed in a post-game interview. “The kids really battled and showed their character in the face of adversity, and it was great to see the team fight back like that and really flip the switch and believe in themselves. It was just an awesome experience.”
The football team will travel to Franklin County next Friday to play against the Lions at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.