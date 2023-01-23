Jadelyn McClure has signed to attend Truett McConnell to continue her career in collegiate volleyball.
McClure is the first Banks County High School senior to receive a scholarship for volleyball. The program has seen tremendous success since its implementation over four years ago.
McClure has been instrumental in the program's success, having been part of the volleyball program in Banks County, where she served in multiple roles as a player, a junior coach, and a team leader.
Under the coaching leadership of Allison McClure (who served as Banks County's first middle and high school volleyball coach), Jadelyn played at Jefferson Middle School and helped lead the school to district champs. She also served as Banks County Middle School's junior coach during the program's first year.
During her high school career, McClure was a three-year starter, team captain, Two-timer Blitz Player of the Week and Blitz Player of the Year Nominee, and Two-time 1st Team All-Area. She also played club volleyball for six years and served on the Leadership Lanier Volleyball Club Council.
McClure will major in nursing.
