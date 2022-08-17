HOLDEN GILSTRAP:
Goals for the season: “For myself the goals are to get better and be a leader. As a team I want to grow closer and win as many games as possible.”
What is means to be a leader: “It means a lot. Last season Coach came up to me and a few others and told us it was our team now so it means a lot.”
Expectations of the offense: “I want the offense to put up a lot of points. I feel like the way our offense is designed that we should be able to put up a lot of points.”
JESSE COMBS:
Expectations of the team: “Offensively I want to score touchdowns and defensively I want us to be able to prevent other teams from scoring.”
Favorite part of the game: “Playing on defense and making plays for my team.”
RILEY KONARSKI:
Goals for the season: “For myself I want to keep driving and take some names. For our team I want us to focus on winning games.”
Expectations for the team: “We want to compete and win. Continue to push forward and never give up even if we are behind.”
Structure of practices: “We have fast paced practices. During the summer we did a lot of things they do in college. So we really prepared ourselves and kept pushing ourselves to be faster and better.”
