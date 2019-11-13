Jackson County’s Sara Beth Allen was named the 8-AAA Pitcher of the Year by the region’s softball coaches.
Allen, a Georgia Tech commit, went 13-7 with a 3.04 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched in helping lead the Panthers to the Class AAA state playoffs.
Four other Jackson County players earned all-region honors. Whitney Husley and Madison Miller were named to the first team, and Abigail Allen and Peri Foster were second-team selections.
