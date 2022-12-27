Ana Holman first picked up a basketball in her toddler days and really started to get serious with the sport during her fifth grade year. “I tried a bunch of other sports growing up and nothing ever stuck with me like basketball has,” Holman said.

Holman was inspired to play basketball by a family friend of her mothers. “Growing up I always looked at her as a sister. She eventually went to Emanuel and had a scholarship playing basketball there. I always saw her as an older sister. I loved watching her play and I loved watching her passion for the game. That is really what inspired me because I wanted to be just like her,” Holman explained.

