Bailey, Douglas and relay team qualify for state track meet
The Jackson County High School track and field program will send two individual competitors and a relay team to the Class AAAAAA state meet in Rome.
Sole Bailey qualified in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles at Saturday’s (May 6) sectionals at Apalachee High School, finishing third with a time of 15.03 seconds.
Jaret Douglas qualified on the boys’ side with a sixth-place showing in the 200 meters at sectionals with a school-record time of 22.2 seconds.
In relay action, the girls’ 4 x 200 meter team of Angel Mattox, Jalyn Robinson, Bailey, Kamryn Shaw-Foreman ]qualified for state, finishing seventh with a time of 1:46.7.
The state meet runs from Thursday to Saturday (May 11-13) at Barron Stadium in Rome.
