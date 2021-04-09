Another week, another top-10 opponent for the Panthers.
The Jackson County baseball team will face Class AAAAA No. 10-ranked Eastside in a two-game region series, starting Tuesday (April 13, 5:55 p.m.) at home. The second game is slated for Thursday (April 15, 5:55 p.m.) at Eastside.
Jackson County (15-9, 4-6 Region 8-AAAAA), which has lost four-straight games, seeks to get back on track after being swept by Loganville by a combined 29-8 in a two-game series with the Class AAAAA No. 2-ranked Red Devils.
The Panthers suffered a 16-5, five-inning loss to Loganville Wednesday (April 7) in the second game of the series, during which the Red Devils plated 14 first-inning runs. Jackson County was limited to two hits.
The upcoming series with Eastside (16-7, 6-4 Region 8-AAAAA) is a particularly big one for Jackson County as the Panthers are two games back of the Eagles, who sit in fourth place in Region 8-AAAAA. The top four teams out of each region qualify for the state playoffs.
The Panthers have one more region series remaining following Eastside as they’ll face third-place Walnut Grove (16-7, 8-2 Region 8-AAAAA) on April 19 on the road and April 21 at home.
