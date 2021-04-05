The Jackson County baseball team begins a Region 8-AAAAA series with Class AAAAA No. 2-ranked Loganville this week after dropping a pair of games to another highly-ranked region foe last week.
The Panthers host Loganville Tuesday (April 6, 1 p.m.) in a rare early afternoon game before closing the series on the road Thursday (April 8, 5:55 p.m.).
Jackson County lost to Greenbrier 5-1 Thursday (April 1) as it was swept in a two-game region series with the No. 3-ranked Wolfpack last week.
The Panthers (15-7, 3-4 Region 8-AAAAA) trailed just 2-1 entering the top of the seventh inning but surrendered three runs — two of which came off a triple from Brayden Collett — and were unable to answer in the bottom half of the inning.
Justin Ethridge (1-for-3) drove in Jackson County’s only run with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to score Spencer Muffuletto.
