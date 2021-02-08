Jackson County baseball coach Matt Bolt has been counting the days. And by his count, it’s been 334 days since his Panthers have played any form of an organized game.
That wait ends today (Wednesday) when Jackson County scrimmages county rival East Jackson.
“That’s a long time — a long time,” Bolt said.
Jackson County’s season ended after just 14 games last year when the GHSA called off the spring sports in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If there’s a lasting sentiment from the 2020 season, it’s this: take no day for granted.
“I think this group of kids has kind of embraced the new norm,” said Bolt, who lauded the team’s work ethic, “and they know that at any point that things could change, so they’re going out there and competing and making the best of every situation we have.”
Given a chance to play again, the Panthers (5-9 a year ago) will look to a pitching staff highlighted by Kedric Zimmer, an ambidextrous pitcher and Division-I commit (Saint Peter’s University); and Derek Vaughn, who was ineligible last year due to a transfer. He pitched in a state championship series as a freshman for Jefferson in 2018. Jackson County’s list of available arms includes Tyler Vaughn, Jake Stinchcomb, Nick Streuer, Hayden Gregory and Bryson Evans.
“Hopefully, one of our strengths is going to be our pitching and our defense,” Bolt said.
While some new faces will join the Panthers’ offensive lineup, Jackson County retained some of of its key pieces. Leadoff hitter Spencer Muffuletto (who hit over. 300 last year) and two-hole hitter Ayden Griswold both return, as does Logan Holycross, who hit in the middle of the lineup last year. Justin Ethridge, a utility player from last year, returns to the lineup as well.
“We’ve got a lot of kids competing for spots,” Bolt said. “It might take a little time to find the right lineup per se, but we’ve got kids who can get the job done at any spot.”
One major change this year is the opponents. After years as members of 8-AAA, Jackson County will jump to Region 8-AAAAA where Loganville has won three state titles and would have likely won a fourth, according to Bolt, had the 2020 season been completed. The region includes Greenbrier, which was ranked No. 4 in Class AAAAAA last year when the season ended. Rounding out the region are Walnut Grove, Apalachee, Eastside, Johnson-Gainesville and Clarke Central.
“Either way, they’re all difficult regions when you come to north Georgia baseball,” Bolt said. “You’ve got to win either way. We know what’s ahead of us. We know that it’s a tall task. But our kids are working really, really hard and they’ve embraced it.”
And Bolt likes the chemistry of this team as it faces those new challenges. It’s among the best he’s seen at Jackson County.
“The team chemistry that we have this year is, in my opinion, one of the best groups of kids that have bonded, and genuinely love each other and care about each other probably since I’ve been here and maybe the 2016 Final Four run team as far as team chemistry,” Bolt said.
Not only are the Panther players ready to go, but so is their coach, who said he’s never experienced a break from baseball like he has the past 334 days.
“I didn’t really know what to do with myself, so this year, I go to baseball every single day just pumped and ready to get after it and be around the guys … It’s been a lot fun just being around the guys again,” Bolt said.
