A series that will weigh heavily in determining the postseason picture in Region 8-AAAAA begins tonight (Monday) as the Jackson County baseball team makes a long road trop to Greenbrier.
The game starts at 5:55 p.m. The series concludes Wednesday (March 31, 5:55 p.m) at Jackson County.
The Class AAAAA No. 5-ranked Wolfpack (14-4) is tied for first place in 8-AAAAA with No. 3-ranked Loganville with a 5-1 record. Jackson County (15-5) sits in a three-team logjam for second place at 4-2 along with No. 10-ranked Eastside and Walnut Grove.
Greenbrier is coming off a split with Loganville and a sweep of Walnut Grive. The Panthers, meanwhile, enter this game on the heels of a 5-1 loss Friday (March 26) at Clarke Central.
Clarke Central’s Jack Martin limited the Panthers to one-run on five hits in a complete-game performance in that setback. Nick Streuer brought home Jackson County’s lone run with a first-inning RBI single to score Spencer Muffuletto, who reached base via a double. Logan Holycross went 2-for-2 with a double.
The Gladiators, however, answered with two runs in the bottom half of the first inning and added two more in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the bottom of the sixth.
A key three-run fourth inning propelled the host Panthers past Clarke Central, 5-3, in last Wednesday’s (March 24) series opener. The Gladiators answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning before Jackson County added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning.
Kedric Zimmer threw six innings for the victory, allowing nine hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out eight batters. Hayden Gregory worked a scoreless inning for the save, striking out one batter. He surrendered no hits or walks.
The Panthers finished with seven hits at the plate, sparked by Bryson Evans, who went 2-for-3 with RBI singles in both the third and fifth innings. Justin Ethridge went 2-for-3 with a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.