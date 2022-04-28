SANDY SPRINGS — Jackson County got a taste of the state playoffs Wednesday and hopes the experience proves to be a springboard for next year.
The Panthers were swept by No. 2-ranked North Springs, 14-3 and 11-8, on the road April 27 in the opening round of the Class AAAAA tournament, but coach Matt Bolt believes the postseason berth will serve as motivation. Jackson County hadn’t reached the state tournament since 2018.
“One hundred percent, I think just seeing the amount of work that these four seniors have put in for the last four years, I think that has trickled down to our underclassmen,” Bolt said. “I think for sure. They’re ready to go. They want to start workouts tomorrow.”
After being run-ruled in six innings in Game 1, Jackson County was far more competitive in Game 2.
Jackson County led the nightcap 3-2 in the third inning after a home run from Sam Bradley and — after later trailing 11-6 — brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning before North Springs recorded the final out.
“It’s a resilient group … they’re a special group of kids,” Bolt said. “I knew that they would make some noise. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but they are a special group, and they found a way to make it interesting like they always do.
“We had the tying run at the plate (after being down) six runs in the bottom of the last inning. There’s not much else you could ask for outside of a win. It’s tough. It’s really tough.”
Spencer Muffuletto (2-for-3) drove in three runs in the night cap, including a two-run single in the fourth inning which cut North Springs’ lead to 6-5. Nick Austin (2-for-4, double, triple) and Justin Belyshev (2-for-3, double) also sparked Jackson County offensively in Game 2.
Austin went 2-for-2 in blowout loss in Game 1, which included six runs from North Springs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth.
Nick Streuer went 2-for-3 in the opener.
Bolt, who sported a mohawk to fulfill a promise made to the team for reaching the playoffs, praised his four-member senior class.
“They’re a special group,” Bolt said. “There’s no other words to describe them. They’re a small group of seniors, and they just had such a huge impact on us as coaches and the underclassmen.
"It didn’t end the way that we wanted it to, but (the seniors) left it in a better place. We’re excited for what we have coming back, but we want to celebrate these four (seniors) for right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.