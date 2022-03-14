The Jackson County baseball team enters region play Monday (Mar. 14) with momentum after beating Collin Hill on Friday (Mar. 11) in their last non-region game of the season.
The Panthers won 12-8. Spencer Muffuletto and Nick Austin swung the hot bats, both had three hits. Muffuletto added three runs and three RBIs, Austin had two RBIs and one run. Sam Bradley added two hits and two runs.
Jackson County (4-8, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) took a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never led by less than four runs after that.
Muffuletto opened the game with a single to left field. He cruised to second base on Zachary Daniel's sacrifice bunt and then to third base on a wild pitch. Bradley drew a walk to place runners at the corners before Austin doubled to left field, sending Muffuletto home for the first run of the game.
Later, with two outs, Drew Matthews walked to load the bases. Weston Skinner, Ben Strickland and Ryker Brownfield all earned walks to drive in three runs, giving the Panthers a 4-0 lead. Muffuletto returned to the plate and singled up the middle to drive Skinner and Strickland home. Jackson County led 6-0.
The Eagles chipped into the lead with runs in the first and third innings. Jackson County got one run back in the top of the fourth inning when Muffuletto scored on Austin’s two-out single. The Panthers led 7-2.
Collins Hill scored once in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut the score to 7-3, but the Panthers responded with two runs in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Daniel drove Muffuletto home with a single to deep left field. Daniel scored on Bradley’s single to left field. Jackson County extended its lead to 9-3.
The Eagles added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning, making the score 9-5. Jackson County once again had an answer to stretch the lead to 11-4.
Skinner and Strickland reached base with one out. Brownfield bunted and an error allowed him to reach safely. Courtesy runner Jake Pepper scored. Muffuletto drove Strickland home with a sacrifice fly. It was his only at-bat that didn’t end with a base hit, but it was no less productive.
Collins Hill cut the lead to 11-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the top of the seventh, an error on a ground ball with two outs allowed Bradley to score. Justin Belyshev hit the grounder that Collins Hill mishandled.
The Eagles scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to complete the rally. Jackson County won 12-8.
Jackson County used four pitchers against the Eagles. Colin Price had the heaviest load, throwing 49 pitches across two innings. He had four strikeouts. Jack Venable also pitched two innings, he allowed three hits but only one run. Michael Harrison tossed 47 pitches in 1.2 innings and had three strikeouts. Skinner pitched 1.1 innings and also had three strikeouts.
Jackson County starts region play on Monday (Mar. 14) at home against Eastside. The Panthers play the Eagles again on Wednesday (Mar. 16) on the road, and they end the week Friday (Mar. 18) at home against Johnson.
