Of the Jackson County baseball team’s seven consecutive wins, perhaps none was more savored that Monday night’s triumph.
The Panthers were able to turn the tables on the last team to defeat them, handing Class AAA No. 5-ranked Oconee County an 11-4 loss on the road March 8 as Jackson County’s blistering hot start to the 2021 campaign continues.
The Warriors beat the Panthers 12-0 on Feb. 23 before Jackson County (9-3) caught fire.
“It meant a lot for us,” Jackson County coach Matt Bolt said. “This is a game that our kids were eager to get to. We try to preach not to look ahead, to try to live in the moment … But I think in the back of a lot of our players’ heads, it was something that they were ready to get back at.”
Bolt said losing by a dozen runs in the first meeting was “a very humbling experience for us.”
A strong night from starting pitcher Kedric Zimmer was certainly a factor in a vastly different outcome in the rematch.
The senior struck out 13 batters in 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four earned runs.
“Ked wanted the ball, and when Ked is on, he’s tough to beat,” Bolt said. “Ked was lights out tonight. He missed a couple of spots and gave up some runs there. Oconee, they’re a very talented baseball team … But he pitched really well, and we played good defense behind him.”
The Panthers did not commit an error in extending their wining streak.
“When he’s (Kedric’s) throwing strikes, and we’re playing good defense, we’ve got a chance to be pretty successful,” Bolt said.
The Panthers, who put up six runs in the third inning to take a 7-2 lead, generated 11 runs on just five hits. Spencer Muffaletto went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and reached base three times. Justin Etheridge, Sam Bradley and Philip Glander each had one hit. Glander delivered a pinch-hit, two-run, bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh inning. Bradley Pruiett had two RBIs.
“We had quite a few kids contributed in some capacity,” Bolt said.
The Panthers’ strong early-season résumé now includes three wins over ranked teams as Jackson County is playing its best baseball in years.
“They’re playing good baseball right now,” Bolt said of his players. “It’s a special group of kids, a special group of coaches. We’ve got a lot of coaches who work extremely hard to put our kids in really good situations.”
Bolt added that his team is “staying humble and staying hungry.”
“They understand that, although the success is fun and they’re enjoying every bit of it, they understand that there’s another team out there that we’re going to toe up against.”
Jackson County plays a two-game set with Athens Christian this week. The Panthers were slated to face the Eagles Tuesday (March 9) at home. They will close the series Friday (March 12, 5:55 p.m.) on the road.
MADISON CO.
The win over Oconee County came on the heels of a 10-0 domination of visiting Madison County Friday (March 5) in five innings on senior night.
Jace Grounds went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while both Pruiett (1-for-2) and Ayden Griswold (1-for-1) drove in two runs. Etheridge went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Jackson County built up a 4-0 lead after three innings and ended the game by putting up three scores each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Panther pitching combined for a three-hit shutout.
Zimmer was dominant again, throwing four shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks with four strikeouts. Derek Vaughn threw the final inning, allowing a hit and no walks with two strikeouts.
Jackson County had earned an 11-5 victory over Madison County on the road two days earlier (March 3).
The Panthers, who finished with 12 hits against the Red Raiders, built an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning en route to the victory. Griswold went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Bryson Evans was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Nick Streuer (2-for-3) and Bradley (2-for-4, two doubles, RBI) also had big days at the plate.
Hayden Gregory picked up the win, throwing four shutout innings, allowing three hits and a walk, while striking out four batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.