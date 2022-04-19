Jackson County’s bats rose to occasion with its postseason fate hanging in the balance.
The Panthers (11-13, 7-6 Region 8-AAAAA) pounded out 10 hits and scored 11 unanswered runs between the first and fifth innings in beating Walnut Grove 11-4 Monday (April 18) at home. Jackson County trailed 3-0 after the top of the first inning.
“That’s something we’ve been able to do all year. We’ve started slow, and then we’ve relied on our bats to kind of keep us in the game and win us baseball games,” coach Matt Bolt said.
Jackson County needs a sweep in this series to secure a playoff spot. The second and final game with the Warriors is set for Wednesday (April 20, 5:55 p.m.) on the road.
Kentucky commit Sam Bradley went 2-for-3 (2 RBIs) in Monday's win, hitting a two-run home run during a key three-run second inning for the Panthers. Justin Belyshev (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) also enjoyed a multi-hit night in the victory.
Staring pitcher Hayden Gregory worked the first two innings, surrendering three hits and three runs while walking four.
“I told Hayden if he could keep them at three runs, we’d find a way to win the baseball game,” Bolt said.
Drew Mathews came on and worked four innings of standout relief, allowing just two hits and a run while striking out two batters and walking one. Michael Harrison worked a perfect seventh inning to finish out the game.
“Drew did an incredible job,” Bolt said. “He came in, and he did exactly what we asked him to do. We asked him to keep them where they’re at and let our offense take flight … and then Michael came in and did the exact same thing.”
Jackson County was coming off a 6-0 loss Friday (April 15) to Apalachee in a game played at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park. Spencer Muffuletto led the Panthers with a 2-for-3 night at the plate.
Despite the shutout loss, it was a special evening of baseball, Bolt said.
“You dream of being able to play a game in a big league park, whether it’s a high school game or a pro game,” Bolt said. “It was something that was truly remarkable, and it was a lot of fun. The kids enjoyed it.
"Again, just being on that field was just a sense of euphoria that, regardless of the outcome, is something that I think we’ll keep with us for the rest of our lives.”
Jackson County now faces one game to determine if it plays on into the postseason or packs up its equipment. The Panthers haven’t reached the playoffs since 2018.
“It comes down to seven innings,” Bolt said. “It comes down to one game. I couldn’t be more proud of our coaches and our players for putting us in this situation because they have battled more adversity than any team I’ve ever been a part of.”
“We suffered so many injuries, so many setbacks,” Bolt added. “For them to find a way for the last game of the year to be a meaningful game … it’s special, and our kids are excited.”
