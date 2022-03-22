OAKWOOD – The Jackson County baseball bounced back in a big way Monday (Mar. 21) with a win over Johnson.
The Panthers defeated the Knights 19-0, thanks in-part to a nine-run second inning where Jackson County scored eight runs before getting their first out. Weston Skinner pitched into the fifth inning, he allowed just one hit and struck out 10 batters. Justin Ethridge made his first appearance on the mound in the fifth inning, tossed two pitches with one resulting in a ground ball to end the game.
The win was a big confidence booster for the Panthers who were swept by region rival Eastside last week in two close ball games.
"We've been beat up and the injury bug has obviously hit us," said head coach Matt Bolt. "We've been down arms so it was good to get a win tonight. We lost two really close games to Eastside late, so from a morale standpoint, it was big for us to get back on the right track."
Spencer Muffuletto scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. He reached on an error, made it to third base and then scored on Justin Ethridge's ground ball. Jackson County led 1-0 after one inning, but stranded two runners in scoring position.
That wasn't an issue in the second inning. Skinner started the inning with a walk, and his courtesy runner Matthew Whaley stole two bases before scoring on Ben Strickland's double to left field. Jackson County (5-10, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAA) was far from finished. After Zach Daniel drew a walk, an attempt to keep the Panthers from stealing led to an error that allowed Strickland to score and Daniel to reach third base. He scored on Muffuletto's single to left field. The Panthers led 4-0.
Muffuletto scored on Ethridge's single, and he scored on an error. Sam Bradley drew a walk and scored on Nick Austin's hit. Nick Streuer, Bryson Evans and Skinner had the last RBIs of the inning and Jackson County led 10-0 after two innings.
The Panthers added four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Streuer, Whaley, Sam Roundtree and Jack Pepper scored the four runs. Jackson County led 14-0, one run shy of ending the game in the fourth inning.
Jackson County put five more runs on the board in the fifth inning, two off the bat of Drew Nash who hit a home run which also drove in Muffuletto. Bradley, Colin Price and Drew Mathews scored the last three runs of the game for the Panthers to win 19-0.
