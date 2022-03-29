Jackson County erased a three-run deficit in the fifth inning Monday (Mar. 26) to pick up a big win in Region 8-AAAAA play against Greenbrier.
The Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and a 6-4 victory over the Wolfpack. Jack Venable earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings. he allowed nine hits, but with the help of his defense (which committed no errors) kept the Wolfpack from scoring too many runs.
Spencer Muffuletto, Sam Bradley and Zachary Daniel each had two hits. Bradley had a team-high three RBIs and Muffuletto scored two runs.
Jackson County (7-11, 3-3 Region 8-AAAAA) looks for a season sweep of the Wolfpack this Wednesday (Mar. 30) on the road. The Panthers end the week at home Friday (Apr. 1) against Johnson. Jackson County defeated the Knights 19-0 on March 21.
Greenbrier scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning, but Jackson County tied the game in the bottom of the third inning When Bradley drove Muffuletto home with a line drive to right field. However, the Wolfpack opened the bottom of the fourth inning with back-to-back home runs, and later added one more run in the inning to take a 4-1 advantage.
The comeback started with a leadoff walk by Justin Belyshev in the bottom of the fifth inning. Daniel followed with a single to left field before Muffuletto singled to drive Belyshev home, slicing the lead to 4-2.
A wild pitch to Bradley with one out put two Panthers in scoring position, he capitalized with a line drive to right field to bring both runs home, tying the game 4-4.
With two outs and Nick Austin and Bradley on first base and second base respectively, Karson Wheeler and Belyshev hit back-to-back RBI singles to put Jackson County ahead 6-4. Venable and the defense did the rest, retiring six of the last seven batters Greenbrier put on the plate.
The victory was a big rebound for Jackson County who split last week's series against Clarke Central. The Gladiators upset the Panthers 11-10 on Thursday (Mar. 24) before Jackson County won Friday's (Mar. 25) game 16-3.
