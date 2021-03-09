With his team’s long winning streak in jeopardy while facing a 7-1 deficit, Jackson County baseball coach Matt Bolt never lost faith that his squad could get it figured out.
And did it ever.
Behind an 11-run fifth inning, the Panthers (10-3) stormed past Athens Christian,17-8, Tuesday (March 9) to extend its winning streak to eight games.
“We have a really good group of kids,” Bolt said. “We’ve preached this over and over again, how good a group of kids these are. I knew that it was good for us to face adversity. I knew that we hadn’t been challenged in a while, and it was good for them to get in that hole and for them to battle back. And I knew that it was just a matter of time before something sparked us.”
Jackson County trailed Athens Christian 7-1 after three innings. After getting a run back in the fourth inning, the Panthers brought 17 batters to the plate during the explosive fifth, finishing with six hits and six walks.
“Typically, in the past, this is a game that we would kind of fold,” Bolt said. “Maybe even early in the year, it’s a game that we would probably fold. But these guys, they compete and they want to win, and I’m proud of them — very proud of them.”
Bolt, who played for Jackson County and then served as a long-time assistant coach before taking over as head coach, couldn’t remember the last time the program had enjoyed such a high-scoring inning.
“I can’t tell you the last time we’ve had 11 runs scored in an inning,” Bolt said. “It was nice.”
Panther relief pitcher Jake Stinchcomb steadied the team with a clutch performance out of the bullpen in the come-from-behind victory.
Stinchcomb took the mound in the third inning with the Panthers down 7-1 and shut down the Eagles, throwing 4 2/3 innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run and a walk while striking out five batters to earn the win.
“We preach three fundamentals to win high school baseball games,” Bolt said. “It’s throw strikes, it’s don’t strikeout at the plate and make the plays that you’re supposed to make. Jake came in and he threw strikes, and he kept us in the game. High school baseball is funny that way. If you throw strikes and you have good defense behind you, typically, you find ways to battle back and win baseball games, and he did a great job.”
Bolt said Stinchcomb’s relief performance brought back memories of a victory last year at Walker when he produced a similar outing.
“He came in, and he filled the zone up, and he gave our defense a chance to make some plays, and we made some plays and gave our offense some time to score some runs,” Bolt said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Jake and his role tonight.”
At the plate, Spencer Muffuletto, Justin Etheridge and Sam Bradley all went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs each as the Panthers finished with 10 hits. Nick Streuer went 1-for-4 with three RBIs.
Jackson County's eight-game winning streak is its longest since the program put together a nine-game winning streak from mid-April to early-May of the 2015 season.
“We’re trying to take it day-by-day,” Bolt said. “But it’s fun. We’re living in the moment and enjoying the moment and trying not to look ahead right now.”
Jackson County faces Athens Christian again Friday (March 12, 5:55 p.m.) on the road.
